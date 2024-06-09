Foil-Wrapped Potatoes Are The Ideal No-Effort Camping Meal

Part of the fun of camping is leaving your worldly possessions behind for the unfettered tranquility of nature. But to bring the taste of home to the woods, you might end up lugging a makeshift kitchen along with you, complete with a full-sized cooler to keep perishable foods in check. For your next no-effort camping meal, opt for a humble foil-wrapped potato. In addition to being a filling and versatile camping food, they don't require refrigeration.

Storing your spuds in the fridge can lead to an overproduction of acrylamide, which converts its starches to sugars and results in an unwanted sweet flavor during the cooking process. That means you can save room in a smaller cooler for other things. Foil-wrapped versions also don't require a pot or pan. When you properly roast potatoes with hot coals, a foil jacket will gently steam them, promote even cooking, and keep the tubers warm while you brave the elements.