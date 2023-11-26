How To Properly Roast Potatoes With Hot Coals

Celebrated for their crunchy exterior yet delightfully fluffy center, roast potatoes are a simple culinary masterpiece. A solid side dish to roasted meats, or equally great alone dipped in mayonnaise. While the oven has reliably helped achieve crispy roasted potatoes, the air fryer and instant pot are also trusted alternatives. But does the journey of roasted potato preparation end there? Nope! Hot coals present yet another avenue to achieve these crunchy marvels.

If you're firing up the grill, why not make the most of the coals and cook your potatoes alongside the other dishes you're preparing? If you're looking to keep those potatoes nice and moist, it's best to wrap them in a double layer of foil before placing them above the hot coals. They will take just over an hour to achieve a delightful, tender texture. After this period, you can carefully unravel the foil, brush each potato in olive oil, and place the potatoes directly on the grill to crisp up.

It's a great way to achieve roast potatoes with a likeness to the oven-prepared variety. You save energy and add some extra smoky flavors in the process. Fire it up.