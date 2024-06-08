The Canadian Costco Food Court Meal We Can Only Dream Of In The US

No matter where in the world you do your Costco shopping, you're bound to be tempted by the delicious smells and enticing low prices at the Costco food court. But not all Costco food courts offer the exact same products. At most Costco food courts in the United States, you can get your hands on a slice of pizza, the iconic $1.50 hot dog combo that the CFO of Costco swore would not be rising in price anytime soon, and even a cup of soft serve ice cream that hits the spot on extra hot days. For most members, this lineup satisfies their hunger after a long day of bulk shopping. That is until you realize that some international Costco locations have a more interesting offering when it comes to the food court menu.

According to a photo shared on the Costco Reddit thread, our neighbors to the north are enjoying a $6.99 chicken strips and fries combo. (And that's in Canadian dollars.) The photo shows an updated Canadian Costco food court menu, shocking U.S. members on the thread who would love to try Costco's take on chicken strips and french fries.