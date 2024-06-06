The Type Of Burger Anthony Bourdain Loathed With A Passion

Though there are likely a lot of things you didn't know about Anthony Bourdain, you probably know the late, great celebrity chef was never one to mince words. Though he spent much of his career promoting cuisines and cultures from around the globe on his TV shows with an infectious joy for new experiences and cultural connections (hence why Bourdain's guest guides were an integral part of his shows), he also was not at all shy about things he absolutely couldn't stand. Chief among these was pretentiousness, which made him stand out; his love for authenticity was a prime reason he was, during his life, one of the coolest people in food.

There were a lot of pretentious food trends he loathed, but of all of them, his least favorite was Kobe beef burgers, and sliders in particular. "There is no food crime worse ... [than] the Kobe slider. If you see Kobe slider on a menu in a restaurant you just walked into, turn on your heels and leave. No good will come of this," he declared in 2017 during a web exclusive on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." He continued, throwing further shade at what he perceived to be the type of people who would go into a restaurant that had Kobe sliders (and the similar Kobe meatball) on the menu. "It will be just a sea of high-fiving hedge funders and people you do not want anywhere near you."