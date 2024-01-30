Why Anthony Bourdain's Guest Guides Were An Integral Part Of His Shows

Anthony Bourdain's shows demonstrate a picture not often portrayed. Anyone can visit Vietnam or Japan and fall into tourist traps. Enlisting local guides ensured that the episodes that aired on shows like "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" featured what life is like for locals.

"Ideally, I'll go to a place like — I'll find a little bar in Rio, let's say, some little local place that perfectly expresses the neighborhood," Bourdain explained to NPR. "You know, it's not on the — it's not a tourist-friendly place. The response I'm looking for is to hear from someone from the neighborhood saying, how did you ever find that place? I thought only we knew about it." To get to these specific places, Bourdain needs local experts with the knowledge and experience to show him the way. And over the years, he has developed close personal kinship with those that appear on these shows.

Every time the "Parts Unknown" host has gone to Vietnam, for instance, he is joined by Dinh Hoang Linh. This field coordinator has been friends with Bourdain for many years in one of his favorite locations. Without a guide, Bourdain would not be able to see the local haunts and restaurants that Linh personally convinced to open for their production, as in the Vietnam episode of "No Reservations." Making every episode unique, these guides are integral to making Bourdian's brand so successful.