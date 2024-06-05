Save Precious Space While Camping And Dehydrate Those Condiments

If you're serious about camping, you're going to have to make a few sacrifices for the sake of the adventure. Depending on where your outdoor trek takes you, you might have to give up hot showers, comfortable bedding, or clean clothes until your journey is over. And whatever you're eating has to be easy, portable, and mostly nonperishable (depending on the length of your stay). If you started stocking up on all your flavorful favorites, your backpack would probably begin to get unmanageable. That doesn't mean you have to do away with everything tasty for the sake of space, though. You can give your camping meals a flavor boost without having to pack one less pair of pants — just dehydrate your condiments.

Fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices are all commonly dehydrated, but putting your condiments through the same process may sound crazy. Don't knock it until you try it, though, because it's got serious utility on the trails and will probably become one of the essential foods you can't camp without. There's no need to pack heavy plastic containers of ketchup or swipe mustard packets from your local fast food joint anymore. Just a few hours in the dehydrator or oven will give you a light, portable condiment that only needs water to bring it back to life (or that can just be eaten as it comes).