It's Easy To Transform Canned Fruit Into Delicious Fruit Leather

The reason why canned fruit is faster than fresh fruit for making snacks is that all canned fruit is heated before it's sealed in the can to prevent harmful pathogens. When working with fresh fruit, you have to cook it for the same reasons, as well as to convert some of the sugars to starch, evaporate some of the water, and make the fruit soft enough to puree. If you puree fresh fruit, you'll get something that's more like juice, which will take a lot longer to dry out.

Fruit leather flavors are only limited to whatever you can find for sale at the grocery store, and don't be afraid to mix a couple of different fruits together. If you do any canning with fresh fruit, you can definitely use those jars as well, including applesauce or other pre-canned purees.

Once you choose your flavors, drain the fruit away from the juice it's canned in. If you want, you can save that juice to use in a cocktail or you could freeze it for flavorful ice cubes. When the fruit is drained, puree it in a blender or food processor until it's smooth. Taste your puree at this point, and if you'd like to make it a little bit sweeter you can add a tablespoon of sugar. However, most of the time it will be sweet enough.