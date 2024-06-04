The Discontinued Trader Joe's Canned Beans That Likely Won't Return

Trader Joe's bevy of cult-favorite products is one reason why the grocery chain remains exceedingly popular among loyal shoppers, but these items can also backfire on the company. The discontinuation of a beloved product only sold by TJ's can leave customers angry for literal years. Take its Cuban Style Black Beans, one of the many discontinued Trader Joe's items shoppers miss most. With flavorful ingredients like onions, garlic, and bell peppers, along with a perfect smattering of seasonings, these versatile canned beans were a massive hit among customers — and shoppers weren't shy about making their feelings known on Reddit when the product was discontinued.

In a thread posted in April 2022, one user described the item as a staple of their household, while another person mournfully asked, "TJ's why would you do this to us?". As for the reason behind the discontinuation, one commenter claimed that a Trader Joe's employee told them "everything has become so expensive," therefore the company couldn't keep up with production costs.

While this claim has never been officially verified by Trader Joe's, the loss of Cuban Style Black Beans has undoubtedly left a void in the dinner time plans of many shoppers. If you're one of the many fans missing this product, you might want to try a DIY substitute — or make your voice heard by the company itself.