Save Space In Your Camping Cooler With This Make-Ahead French Toast

Among the varying components of a well-planned camping trip, adequate food prep is essential. Convenient camping cuisine adds to your enjoyment of living the outdoor lifestyle. If you're used to roughing it in the woods for days or weeks, you already know the importance of utilizing every square inch of space in your camper cooler. Next to bringing enough food, you need to pack smart. Meal components that come together easily and don't require many bowls and utensils make camp life more manageable. But enjoying tasty meals is a must, and breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. If you've grown tired of filling your camper cooler with the ingredients required to make brioche French toast, make your life easier by assembling the custard base ahead of time.

Instead of separately packing eggs, milk, and sugar alongside all your other on-the-go food supplies, save space and put together the primary ingredients of this delicious breakfast into one container before packing your cooler. Not only does pre-mixed custard take up less space. You're also saving time and energy by prepping it from the comfort of your own home. When it comes time for French toast at the campsite, all you need to do is pour your custard into a shallow bowl, dip your bread, and get cooking.