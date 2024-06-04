Save Space In Your Camping Cooler With This Make-Ahead French Toast
Among the varying components of a well-planned camping trip, adequate food prep is essential. Convenient camping cuisine adds to your enjoyment of living the outdoor lifestyle. If you're used to roughing it in the woods for days or weeks, you already know the importance of utilizing every square inch of space in your camper cooler. Next to bringing enough food, you need to pack smart. Meal components that come together easily and don't require many bowls and utensils make camp life more manageable. But enjoying tasty meals is a must, and breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. If you've grown tired of filling your camper cooler with the ingredients required to make brioche French toast, make your life easier by assembling the custard base ahead of time.
Instead of separately packing eggs, milk, and sugar alongside all your other on-the-go food supplies, save space and put together the primary ingredients of this delicious breakfast into one container before packing your cooler. Not only does pre-mixed custard take up less space. You're also saving time and energy by prepping it from the comfort of your own home. When it comes time for French toast at the campsite, all you need to do is pour your custard into a shallow bowl, dip your bread, and get cooking.
How to customize and store ingredients for make-ahead French toast
Among the camping food hacks you should master, prepping the liquid components of French toast in advance leaves extra space in your cooler for other temperature-sensitive food. Making the mixture at home also allows you to make the base of your French toast extra flavorful. Thanks to one clever TikTok user, you can see how easy it is to make French toast custard ahead of time.
@livecomposed
Camping tip that'll save time #camping #campinghack #tentcamping #campfood #campcooking #todayilearned
The liquid ingredients of traditional French toast are put together in resealable jars. Since you're assembling this custard in your kitchen, take advantage of the extra ingredients at your disposal. Instead of simply cracking eggs into jars and adding enough milk or half and half, add a good dash of vanilla, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. For an extra rich result, substitute a portion of heavy cream for milk.
Depending on the size of your family and the amount of French toast you want to make, you'll need between one and three jars to store the custard. Once your blend has been evenly portioned, mixed, and sealed, store it in the fridge until you're ready to pack your camper cooler. When it's time to set off, place the jars at the base of your cooler with other perishable food. Instead of packing a bulky carton of eggs and a container of milk, prepped custard frees up more space in your cooler for more food.
Other creative ways to prep camp-friendly French toast
Once the custard is prepped and ready to go, you can explore the French toast hacks you might not know about. As far as bread choice goes, secure a sturdy loaf ahead of time and cut slices at home. Thick slices are easier to use and cook at your campsite. If you like the idea of minimal cleanup, instead of cooking egg-soaked bread in a frying pan over your camp stove, make French toast foil packets. Wrap freshly dipped bread on greased foil sheets and cook on a grill grate or directly over hot coals. When you're ready to clean up, you don't have to worry about scrubbing a grease-soaked frying pan.
For serving your freshly cooked campfire French toast, utilize the extra space in your camper cooler. Add a container or two of fresh berries or whipped cream to complement your morning meal. You can also upgrade this campfire meal with ingredients that don't require cooler storage. Instead of fresh berries, adorn French toast with a sprinkle of freeze-dried raspberries or blueberries. If you want this satisfying meal to taste more like a dessert, pack a jar of Nutella and give the French toast slices an even spread before mealtime. Whichever way you decide to prepare outdoor-friendly French toast, for a more enjoyable camping experience, assemble your base ingredients before leaving the house.