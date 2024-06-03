Here's How To Properly Clean Your Fridge's Water Dispenser

While highly convenient, refrigerator water dispensers rank among the grossest areas of your kitchen. That's why dispenser cleaning is crucial to kitchen maintenance, as a reliable routine ensures fresh, clean water. The first step is to shut off the water supply to the dispenser to avoid making a mess, which means you'll need to locate the appropriate valve. The valve may be on the refrigerator itself, or it might be found somewhere in your kitchen.

Many homes experience hard water issues, meaning a water supply has a high concentration of minerals. This water problem not only ruins beans and other foods but can also cause mineral accumulation within the lines of the water dispenser. Fortunately, the buildup of minerals can be combatted by white vinegar. After disconnecting the water line, deposit white vinegar into the tubing and wait about 10 minutes. Once enough time has elapsed, release the vinegar by pressing the button on the dispenser that provides water with a cup under the nozzle to catch the vinegar as it flows out.