9 Egg Salad Myths Debunked By A Pro

Egg salad tends to be a divisive dish. There are people all around the world who love egg salad, but there are some who absolutely hate it. The latter crowd tends to be made up of people who just don't like the consistency of it which, admittedly, can be pretty mushy at times. But, as we are learning, not all egg salads have to be the same.

Chef Serrano-Bahri's advice for getting the best egg salad texture is to focus on boiling the eggs just right. "Having perfectly boiled eggs and fresh ingredients is my number one tip. Make sure your eggs are boiled to the right consistency with a yolk that is fully set but still moist and creamy and use fresh herbs and crunchy vegetables to enhance the flavor and texture."

If you want an egg salad with more to chew, you can also chop the eggs into bigger chunks. You can do this with a classic chef's knife, or you can use an egg slicer. A potato masher can work here too, as long as you don't get too carried away. Or you could use the two tools that you always have ready: your hands.

One last way to keep your egg salad from being mushy is to add a crunchy ingredient. Diced raw onions, celery, pickles, or capers can help to create a more varied consistency. Your egg salad is limited only by your imagination.