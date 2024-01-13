What You Need To Know Before You Eat Egg Salad

Are you new to egg salad? Or have you been eating it for years without really thinking about what's inside and what it can do to or for your body? Then you've come to the right place! Before you pick up your next egg salad sandwich (or your first), there are a few things you should know.

This common sandwich filler is oddly divisive. There are some who can't get enough of egg salad and others who can barely stand to look at it. On a more objective level, there is also a long list of health-based pros and cons to consider before grabbing a spoonful of this eggy concoction.

To give a clear picture of egg salad and its benefits and drawbacks, we consulted numerous authoritative sources for nutritional information. We also spent some time getting to know egg salad on a more personal, tastier level by seeing what frequent egg salad makers have to say about making the best egg salad possible. Together, these sources have given us a more in-depth look at egg salad, so you can go into your next lunch break knowing exactly what to expect from your sandwich.