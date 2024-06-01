We're Always Snagging These Black Bean Burgers At Costco

Costco is great for stocking your freezer with convenient and satisfying frozen foods. Featured in Daily Meal's list of 11 frozen food hidden treasures found at Costco, MorningStar Farms Chipotle Black Bean Burgers are one such unbeatable buy that members of the warehouse retail chain can't get enough of. Per Reddit, a poster stated, "I'm not even vegetarian but I'd always choose one of these over a regular burger," which is high praise when you consider the appeal of a seared, juicy hunk of beef fresh off the grill.

It should be noted that while the Costco Business Center website does feature the product, they may not be available at every location. Also, shoppers should be on the lookout for a possible name change, as the product is currently listed as Spicy Black Bean Burgers on the MorningStar Farms site (with no mention of the chipotle variety). Despite the new name, fans of plant-based meat substitutes can look forward to rich, savory flavors and lots of wholesome ingredients when going with the MorningStar Farms variety of black bean burgers.