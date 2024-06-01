We're Always Snagging These Black Bean Burgers At Costco
Costco is great for stocking your freezer with convenient and satisfying frozen foods. Featured in Daily Meal's list of 11 frozen food hidden treasures found at Costco, MorningStar Farms Chipotle Black Bean Burgers are one such unbeatable buy that members of the warehouse retail chain can't get enough of. Per Reddit, a poster stated, "I'm not even vegetarian but I'd always choose one of these over a regular burger," which is high praise when you consider the appeal of a seared, juicy hunk of beef fresh off the grill.
It should be noted that while the Costco Business Center website does feature the product, they may not be available at every location. Also, shoppers should be on the lookout for a possible name change, as the product is currently listed as Spicy Black Bean Burgers on the MorningStar Farms site (with no mention of the chipotle variety). Despite the new name, fans of plant-based meat substitutes can look forward to rich, savory flavors and lots of wholesome ingredients when going with the MorningStar Farms variety of black bean burgers.
What you get with MorningStar Farms black bean burgers
When it comes to plant-based alternatives to meat, MorningStar Farms has much to offer. Shoppers can procure a variety of tasty items from the brand, including Chik'N nuggets, veggie dogs, chorizo crumbles, and more. With the black bean burgers, the star ingredient is accompanied by lots of other additions to ensure a well-rounded flavor.
When it comes to vegetables, these black bean burgers include tomatoes, corn, and onions. They also feature brown rice, which is a common binding agent used in black bean burgers. Binding agents help foods retain their shape and structure, which is crucial for replicating a burger patty when avoiding meat products. As for the flavoring, this is derived from the addition of jalapeño peppers, green chiles, garlic powder, and assorted seasonings. It's not entirely clear how the latest iteration of MorningStar Farms black bean burgers differs from the previous chipotle version. However, when pondering the many types of peppers and how to use them, remember that chipotles and jalapeños are the same pepper, but that chipotles have undergone smoking and drying processes.
Why Costco is best for fulfilling your black bean burger needs
Because the brand is so popular, you can find MorningStar Farms products in lots of retail locations, as well as online. However, there's a distinct advantage to buying this brand of black bean burgers from Costco. According to the Costco Business Center site, shoppers get 12 patties per package, with each patty weighing ¼ pound. Prices typically vary from location to location, but the size of the package makes it a great deal for many shoppers.
Along with easily accommodating large groups, black bean burgers are a versatile food that can be incorporated into lots of tasty recipes. You can crumble up the patties to make tacos or incorporate them into a healthy salad. Of course, you can always keep it simple by pairing spicy black bean burgers with roasted corn relish, which is the perfect accompaniment to any backyard barbecue. When you have a large pack of black bean burgers from Costco chilling in your freezer, you can freely experiment with different recipes to your heart's content.