Don't Sleep On Monterey Jack Cheese For A Delicious Homemade Pizza

When you need a meal that's sure to keep all your party guests happy, pizza is an obvious go-to. And while most people choose to order a pizza to save a bit of time, you can also make your own tasty creations at home. Not only can this be a fun activity to get your guests involved at mealtime, but it also means that you can move away from the typical pepperoni and mozzarella toppings and try something new instead.

One way to get a truly mouthwatering pie, just like you'd find at your local pizza joint, is to use Monterey Jack cheese in lieu of traditional mozzarella. It's a soft cheese that melts well and also browns nicely, giving you a beautiful, gooey finish to your dish. Plus, it has a mild flavor, making it perfect for adding to cheese blends or for using on its own and pairing with a wide range of different pizza toppings.