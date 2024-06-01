The Frozen Breakfast Sandwich We're Always Adding To Our Costco Cart

Mornings can turn from peaceful to hectic on a dime, and oftentimes, breakfast is the last thing on your mind as you hurry out the door. But Instead of rushing to the drive-thru window or skipping the most important meal of the day altogether, it's better to turn to restaurant-quality, ready-made foods that can fuel you for the day. Luckily, one frozen breakfast sandwich stands out amongst the rest — the cheddar biscuit sandwich from Mason Dixie Foods. Currently, it's available in an 8-count box at Costco, so you can plan ahead for busy mornings.

Mason Dixie Foods' cheddar biscuit breakfast sandwiches are on the top of our personal list of hidden treasures in Costco's frozen food aisle. Our reviewer praised the delicious high-quality biscuit that Mason Dixie Foods is known for. Company founder Ayeshah Abuelhiga started Mason Dixie Foods initially as a pop-up shop where she sold out of her homemade biscuits daily. The biscuits' popularity led the company to start selling frozen biscuit dough to bake at home, and now the company focuses solely on frozen foods. Its popular cheddar biscuit sandwich has been taking Costco customers by storm since April 2023. But what makes Mason Dixie Foods cheddar biscuit sandwiches so irresistible and what's the best way to enjoy them?