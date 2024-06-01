The Frozen Breakfast Sandwich We're Always Adding To Our Costco Cart
Mornings can turn from peaceful to hectic on a dime, and oftentimes, breakfast is the last thing on your mind as you hurry out the door. But Instead of rushing to the drive-thru window or skipping the most important meal of the day altogether, it's better to turn to restaurant-quality, ready-made foods that can fuel you for the day. Luckily, one frozen breakfast sandwich stands out amongst the rest — the cheddar biscuit sandwich from Mason Dixie Foods. Currently, it's available in an 8-count box at Costco, so you can plan ahead for busy mornings.
Mason Dixie Foods' cheddar biscuit breakfast sandwiches are on the top of our personal list of hidden treasures in Costco's frozen food aisle. Our reviewer praised the delicious high-quality biscuit that Mason Dixie Foods is known for. Company founder Ayeshah Abuelhiga started Mason Dixie Foods initially as a pop-up shop where she sold out of her homemade biscuits daily. The biscuits' popularity led the company to start selling frozen biscuit dough to bake at home, and now the company focuses solely on frozen foods. Its popular cheddar biscuit sandwich has been taking Costco customers by storm since April 2023. But what makes Mason Dixie Foods cheddar biscuit sandwiches so irresistible and what's the best way to enjoy them?
Strong reactions on social media to Mason Dixie cheddar biscuits
Mason Dixie Foods states on their website that they are committed to using easy-to-pronounce, recognizable ingredients in its made-from-scratch foods, a feature that our reviewer highlighted in the Costco hidden treasures roundup article. Customers have also been taking to social media to share their thoughts, now that the cheddar biscuit breakfast sandwich is more widely available. For example, a mother-daughter duo on TikTok made a video review of the sandwich with the sausage and egg patty, boasting, "The flavor is fantastic."
@floridamomof3
Mason Dixie cheddar biscuit sandwiches from Costco @Costco Wholesale #masondixie #breakfast #letsgoclubbingtonight #costcomamma #letsgoclubbing #megandmaddie #costcomammaandmaddie #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #Inverted
One Costco shopper said on Reddit that an in-store free sample of the Mason Dixie cheddar biscuit sandwich impressed them so much that they immediately purchased the product. "Those cheddar biscuits are next level and they're the perfect grab-and-go breakfast," the commenter wrote. As of April 2023, the 8-count box of frozen cheddar biscuit breakfast sandwiches is priced at $14.99 at Midwest Costco locations, but it's best to check your local Costco for the most up-to-date price.
Beyond the cheddar biscuit breakfast sandwich, Mason Dixie also has a more expansive range of products on its website, including croissant sandwiches, waffle sandwiches, pancake sandwiches, and English muffin breakfast sandwiches. This is a wide variety compared to other fast-food breakfast sandwiches. It even offers specialized buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, leveling up the already tasty biscuits it's known for.
Tips for improving Mason Dixie breakfast sandwiches
However, be careful when it comes to preparing your sandwich. After an unsavory result of microwaving the sandwich in the wrapping as the box instructions suggested, another Reddit user was confused by conflicting instructions on Mason Dixie Foods' website. The website suggested wrapping the sandwich in a wet paper towel before popping it in the microwave. This method helps to add moisture and let the sandwich cook more thoroughly in the microwave. Currently, its website lists instructions for both methods. You could also try cooking the egg sandwich in the air fryer for a quick way to keep it crispy and fluffy.
But even with the satisfying ingredients and correct cooking method, you still may want to put your own spin on the quick breakfast. You could easily add to the cheesy appeal of the cheddar biscuit by adding your own favorite slice of cheese. But don't underestimate the power of your favorite condiment either. A few dashes from a good bottle of hot sauce could spice breakfast up. Our own reviewer even suggested adding some fresh sliced tomatoes to create a more refreshing breakfast sandwich, perfect for summertime.
With a few tweaks, it seems this cheddar biscuit breakfast sandwich's taste and texture can't be beaten. Keep an eye out for Mason Dixie foods on your next Costco run.