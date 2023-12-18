8 Fast Food Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches Ranked, According To Reviews

Bagels are a great way to kick off the day — but a bagel breakfast sandwich is even better. Usually layered with eggs and cheese along with bacon or sausage, bagel breakfast sandwiches are filling and delicious. There can also be some surprising variation, depending on the flavor of the bagels offered, types of cheese on the menu, and various spreads.

At the same time, what matters most here is the bagel itself — the backbone of a bagel sandwich. Ideally, a bagel should be fluffy inside with a slight chew yet also maintain a lightly baked outer crust. The problem is that it can be difficult to find a good bagel at a fast food restaurant. Fast food bagels can often end up over-toasted, giving them a crunchy texture that's more akin to burned toast. On the other end of the spectrum, some fast food bagels can be overly dense and almost gummy, which also isn't exactly desirable. The good news is that we're here to give you the rundown on which places are worth it.

To form our ranking, we combined our own experiences eating at these restaurants along with an evaluation of reviews on Yelp and YouTube. If you're a bagel lover looking to get the best bang for your buck, you're in the right place.