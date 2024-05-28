Charcoal Vs Gas Grill: Which Is Better For Baking?

Grills are great for... well, grilling. It's right there in the name. Much like you wouldn't use a bamboo steamer to get the perfect sear on your steak, you wouldn't try a different cooking method on a grill, would you? It turns out, you absolutely could. It may seem strange, but a grill is essentially just a closed space in which heat circulates, which means that it can operate similarly to an oven. It most certainly is possible to bake a cake on a grill.

But there's not just one type of grill, and a charcoal versus a gas grill are going to have different effects on the baking process. So which do you want to use for baking? The answer is a charcoal grill will obviously give you a lot of great smoke flavor, but a gas grill will be far easier to work with. So if ease of use is your top priority, a gas grill is better. Each has its challenges, though, and inconsistent heat can be a problem for both — they just each require different workarounds.