Is It Really Possible To Bake A Cake On The Grill?

Some of the best foods are transformed over the heat of the grill: steaks become juicier, vegetables char, and pineapples and peaches caramelize. But, baking a cake on a grill? If you've heard whispers of this technique that gives way to subtly smokey bakes, here's confirmation: Baking a cake on the grill is as possible as it is rewarding.

Like many other culinary feats, baking a cake on a grill is not as daunting as you think. It just takes knowledge of your particular grill and indirect cooking — a method in which food is cooked via heat and steam, without making contact with direct heat or flame (similar to how ovens work). Unlike a variety of foods tossed straight on the grill grates to char, you'll bake your cake right in its standard pan, off of any direct fire or heat, with your grill's lid closed throughout the duration of your cake's bake.

Charcoal grills, like with other foods, will give your cake the greatest depth of flavor and woodsy, smoky accents, while gas and electric grills take less time and effort to come to temperature, but will impart less flavor. Whatever type of grill you've got, making a cake requires a little finessing of the temperature and set-up of the grill to prepare for indirect cooking (or baking in this case). Once you have the method down, the result is an intriguing take on cake, made on the grill just like your other barbecued treats.