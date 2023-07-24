Is It Really Possible To Bake A Cake On The Grill?
Some of the best foods are transformed over the heat of the grill: steaks become juicier, vegetables char, and pineapples and peaches caramelize. But, baking a cake on a grill? If you've heard whispers of this technique that gives way to subtly smokey bakes, here's confirmation: Baking a cake on the grill is as possible as it is rewarding.
Like many other culinary feats, baking a cake on a grill is not as daunting as you think. It just takes knowledge of your particular grill and indirect cooking — a method in which food is cooked via heat and steam, without making contact with direct heat or flame (similar to how ovens work). Unlike a variety of foods tossed straight on the grill grates to char, you'll bake your cake right in its standard pan, off of any direct fire or heat, with your grill's lid closed throughout the duration of your cake's bake.
Charcoal grills, like with other foods, will give your cake the greatest depth of flavor and woodsy, smoky accents, while gas and electric grills take less time and effort to come to temperature, but will impart less flavor. Whatever type of grill you've got, making a cake requires a little finessing of the temperature and set-up of the grill to prepare for indirect cooking (or baking in this case). Once you have the method down, the result is an intriguing take on cake, made on the grill just like your other barbecued treats.
How to bake the perfect cake on the grill
To grill a cake on a charcoal grill, heat your charcoal to its ashy state, as you would to prepare burgers or hot dogs. Then, use a grilling spatula to carefully divide the coals, pushing half to either side of the grill. This creates a space where your cake can bake in the center without any direct heat underneath. You can also place a foil-lined baking pan filled halfway with water directly atop the coals — under where your cake will bake — to create a water bath (similar to steamy methods used to make cheesecake).
Preparing your gas or electric grill is even simpler — preheat the grill to the temperature directed on your cake recipe, and use its temperature dial to monitor the heat. Then, leaving some of the burners on, turn off the burner beneath where you'll place your cake.
Once your grill is ready, pour your cake batter into a prepared pan, and set it on the grill in the space you've created for it to bake. You can also place your cake pan over another heat-proof pan, or on top of a cooling rack, to give it an extra buffer above the hot grill racks. Close your grill's lid, and bake your cake, checking about ten minutes before the time directed on your recipe (not sooner!). Your grill-baked cake will be done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Accentuate your cake's flavor with smoke
You can make a cake on the grill for sheer convenience, or the allure and dramatics of throwing a cake on the barbecue to impress your friends. However, if you have the extra time to plan ahead, baking a cake on the grill is a great opportunity to lean into the smoky flavor that comes with the outdoor cooking method.
Accentuate the flavors of molasses, maple, and sugar with the smoke of the grill (think: smoked candied bacon), and try your hand at a maple-spice or gingerbread cake with smoky undertones. Play into earthy, vegetable-based cakes, like those made with pumpkin or zucchini squash. You'll also find that the grill adds a subtle savory aromatic note, which pairs well with savory sesame cake, or grilled chocolate cake cooled and covered with tahini frosting.
And of course, grilling a cake can be the perfect excuse to make a peach cake with seasonal produce, or introduce bananas or apples in the batter for the perfect caramelized mouthwatering treat. Or, go all out and boost the rich, salty-sweet taste of homemade caramel cake. Whatever flavor route you go, when you grill a cake once, you'll want to throw one on each time you fire up the grill.