How Wendy's Pretzel Baconator Compares To Baconators Of The Past
Wendy's put bacon lovers on high alert in 2007 when it introduced the aptly named Baconator. The chain recently made an update to this fabled burger by adding a pretzel bun to the original configuration, and the Pretzel Baconator has been captivating the hearts and bellies of fast-food fans ever since. Along with the Son of Baconator, which may not be completely worth it from a price perspective, both items are featured on Wendy's menus around the nation. Naturally, people want to know how they stack up.
Both the original and pretzel versions of the Baconator feature two burger patties, six slices of bacon, and American cheese, as well as assorted condiments. The primary difference is the pretzel bun, which calls to mind fancier burger joints. Along with influencing the flavor of the burger, the addition of the pretzel bun has also led to a price increase. While the original version is $7.89 before tax as of February 2024, the Pretzel Baconator costs a dollar more at $8.89. It should be noted that prices can vary from location to location, so these figures might not be reflective of all restaurants.
Sizing up Baconators of yore
It appears that the Baconator hasn't changed much since its release in 2007. Overall, the size and configuration of the burger have remained relatively similar, aside from the pretzel bun swap. As for the price of the Baconator upon its release, that's not as easy to determine. Wendy's never officially revealed the national pricing scheme for the high-end burger, and there's not much information on what prices were like at the fast-food chain back then.
Online reviews of the burger shared a bit of insight but should be taken with a grain of salt and a dollop of ketchup. One listed the price at $6.49 when bought as a small combo meal. Another claimed the spicy Baconator (which has since joined the long, sorrowful list of discontinued Wendy's items) cost just $4.69. Both are well under the price of the Pretzel Baconator, but that's to be expected given that nearly 20 years have elapsed since the original Baconator made its auspicious debut.
Is the Pretzel Baconator worth the price of admission?
According to a review conducted by Daily Meal staff, the Pretzel Baconator was deemed "a darn good burger," although the paltry portion of bacon was duly noted. However, the high price of the menu item is causing consternation among fast-food fans on Reddit. According to one commenter, the Pretzel Baconator will run you a whopping $9.79 in New York City. Another stated that the burger costs $9.99 in Los Angeles, or $14.99 as a medium combo.
While prices are bound to be higher in big cities like NYC and Los Angeles, it still doesn't explain why the addition of a pretzel bun would necessitate such an increase in cost. It's likely part of the trend of rising fast-food prices, which are typically attributed to the impact of inflation, as well as the recent push to pay fast-food staff a higher wage than they've received in the past. It could also be a matter of Wendy's attempting to capitalize on the novelty of the Pretzel Baconator, which it claims is a limited-time menu item. In any case, it appears that the latest Baconator shares a lot of similarities with past versions, except when it comes to the very important matter of price.