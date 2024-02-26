How Wendy's Pretzel Baconator Compares To Baconators Of The Past

Wendy's put bacon lovers on high alert in 2007 when it introduced the aptly named Baconator. The chain recently made an update to this fabled burger by adding a pretzel bun to the original configuration, and the Pretzel Baconator has been captivating the hearts and bellies of fast-food fans ever since. Along with the Son of Baconator, which may not be completely worth it from a price perspective, both items are featured on Wendy's menus around the nation. Naturally, people want to know how they stack up.

Both the original and pretzel versions of the Baconator feature two burger patties, six slices of bacon, and American cheese, as well as assorted condiments. The primary difference is the pretzel bun, which calls to mind fancier burger joints. Along with influencing the flavor of the burger, the addition of the pretzel bun has also led to a price increase. While the original version is $7.89 before tax as of February 2024, the Pretzel Baconator costs a dollar more at $8.89. It should be noted that prices can vary from location to location, so these figures might not be reflective of all restaurants.