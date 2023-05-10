Wendy's Google-Powered AI Drive-Thru Can Have Conversations With Customers

Depending on who you ask, artificial intelligence (AI) is either a glowing symbol of humanity's ability to innovate or a job-killing robot hellbent on world domination. But regardless of where you fall in this debate, AI technology is becoming a force across numerous industries, including fast-food restaurants. Wendy's, a chain famous for its square hamburgers and Frostys, is the latest to adopt AI to make for a more efficient and painless ordering process. Per a May 9 press release, the restaurant chain has announced its collaboration with Google Cloud, which is providing Wendy's with AI technology to be used at its drive-thrus.

Innovation is fully in line with Wendy's history, a restaurant that first got its start in Columbus, Ohio in the late '60s. In fact, fans can thank the chain for the convenient drive-thru experience that many people enjoy, as it was the first to provide a pick-up window that allows customers to order and receive food right from their vehicles.

Now, Wendy's hopes that its latest innovation will have the same impact on the fast-food industry when it launches in June.