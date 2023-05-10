Wendy's Google-Powered AI Drive-Thru Can Have Conversations With Customers
Depending on who you ask, artificial intelligence (AI) is either a glowing symbol of humanity's ability to innovate or a job-killing robot hellbent on world domination. But regardless of where you fall in this debate, AI technology is becoming a force across numerous industries, including fast-food restaurants. Wendy's, a chain famous for its square hamburgers and Frostys, is the latest to adopt AI to make for a more efficient and painless ordering process. Per a May 9 press release, the restaurant chain has announced its collaboration with Google Cloud, which is providing Wendy's with AI technology to be used at its drive-thrus.
Innovation is fully in line with Wendy's history, a restaurant that first got its start in Columbus, Ohio in the late '60s. In fact, fans can thank the chain for the convenient drive-thru experience that many people enjoy, as it was the first to provide a pick-up window that allows customers to order and receive food right from their vehicles.
Now, Wendy's hopes that its latest innovation will have the same impact on the fast-food industry when it launches in June.
AI tech can potentially parse billions of order combinations
Google is implementing Vertex AI at Wendy's drive-thrus, as well as other generative models. Data is provided to the technology from the menu itself, in addition to information regarding the formalities of conversations, rules that govern business practices, sales systems, and other data.
The result is technology that can parse every possible menu request while also holding conversations with customers. One of the challenges of integrating AI technology with the modern fast-food experience is customers' desire for customization. With so many potential fast-food menu combinations to choose from, the chance of error remains significant. Then there are the nuances of human language, which can confuse AI technology even further.
But Google's AI technology is slated to be up to this momentous task. The technology also has access to data about frequently asked questions, which means it should be able to satisfy most customer queries. Wendy's AI drive-thru will make its debut in the Columbus area this summer, and the chain hopes it will create a more seamless fast-food experience.