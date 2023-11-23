We Tried Wendy's Pretzel Baconator And It Met Our Expectations

It's hard to believe that prior to 2007, we lived in a Baconator-less world. When Wendy's first introduced the item, the burger with six strips of bacon and no trace of veggies was advertised as "a mountain of mouth-watering taste... that won't be denied." It has certainly not been denied, and has remained a popular item to this day. In 2013, Wendy's got soft, but in a good way, giving pretzel buns to sandwich its burgers. Ten years later, and here we are, the marriage of the two innovations has finally arrived, and before us, for a limited time only, is Wendy's Pretzel Baconator!

So, is the Pretzel Baconator the ultimate Baconator, or is this new twist on a modern classic not much to write home about? My attempts to order one to find out turned into a string of denials. The first two Wendy's locations were out of stock of the pretzel buns, but luckily my visit to location number three landed me the prize I sought. It was more work to find a Pretzel Baconator than it was to eat one, but alas, here are the results of that chew and review.