What Cracker Barrel Doesn't Want Its Customers To Know

In 1991, Cracker Barrel introduced a policy that prevented members of the LGBTQ+ community from being hired. Not only did this policy prevent new LGBTQ+ staff from working at the company, but it also resulted in several active employees losing their jobs due to their sexuality.

The policy was rescinded a few weeks after being introduced. In a statement recorded by The New York Times, Cracker Barrel said: "Our recent position on the employment of homosexuals in a limited number of stores may have been a well-intentioned overreaction to the perceived values of our customers and their comfort levels with these individuals."

Since this time, Cracker Barrel has implemented various training schemes focused on diversity and inclusion. The company also claims to have a zero-tolerance policy on LGBTQ discrimination and harassment. This policy was tested when Grayson Fritts, an extreme anti-LGBTQ+ Tennessee pastor, attempted to hold a meeting at one of its restaurants. Cracker Barrel refused to host him.

In 2022, Human Rights Campaign, an organization that campaigns for LGBTQ+ rights, awarded Cracker Barrel a score of 80 out of 100 in its annual Corporate Equality Index. Although Cracker Barrel celebrates this score, it is important to note that 842 of the 1,271 reviewed businesses received a perfect score of 100. The score indicates that the business is improving, but also that LGBTQ+ employees are still not treated in the manner that they should be.