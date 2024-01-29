11 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Menu Items We're Probably Not Getting Back

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, also known simply as Cracker Barrel, has been dishing up Southern comfort food since 1969. Since then, the restaurant chain has offered a lengthy menu. It provides an all-day breakfast option, as well as lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m.

The first location opened its doors in Lebanon, Tennessee, and since then, it has expanded to hundreds of locations nationwide. While iconic signature menu items — such as Cornbread Muffins, Turnip Greens, and Country Ham — have remained staples, some popular plates have been discontinued, much to the dismay of loyal customers.

If you've been a regular at Cracker Barrel for years, you might be seeking official confirmation on which entrees have come and gone. Or maybe you're just here for a Cracker Barrel menu history lesson, intrigued by tales of its once-famous but now-absent Lima Beans, Frozen Mugs, and Red-Eye gravy, among others. Since Cracker Barrel rarely brings back discontinued items for good, reminiscing might be all you can do. While the company has sporadically brought back selections like its Campfire Meals seasonally, these reappearances are rare and often leave us wanting more. Ahead, we've compiled a list of 11 discontinued Cracker Barrel items that we're probably not getting back — like, ever.