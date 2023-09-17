Why Fans Are Still Mourning Cracker Barrel's Discontinued Chicken Salad Sandwich

Nation's Restaurant News shared a peek behind the curtain when it comes to Cracker Barrel's menu creation process. According to the chain's vice president of Culinary and Menu Strategy Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love." This was the case in 2020 when Cracker Barrel released a statement introducing its new "simplified menu."

The new menu release coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, which Spillyards-Schaefer claimed had an impact on customer eating habits. "According to our research, 66% of Americans who visit a casual dining restaurant at least once a quarter say they are craving familiar comfort foods more than ever," the VP explained. However, one could argue that chicken salad sandwiches definitely fall into the category of comfort foods, which makes it somewhat surprising that it didn't find a home on the new menu.

While the chain never gave an official reason why the sandwich was removed, it likely had much to do with customer demand. Per CNN, restaurants try to boost revenue by eliminating the "least popular or more expensive items," and these eliminations affect "a relatively small number of customers." It's not clear if that was the case with Cracker Barrel's chicken salad sandwich, but customers are more concerned about whether it will make a triumphant comeback.