The Reason You'll Never Get Your Burger Cut In Half At McDonald's

Have you ever ordered a Big Mac from McDonald's and realized your desire for meaty goodness outpaced your appetite? In this case, don't expect McDonald's staff to cut your burger in half says Mike Haracz, TikTok culinary legend and previous Manager of Culinary Innovation at the Golden Arches. Employees at the chain would be unable to fulfill your request as McDonald's kitchen is completely without knives, according to a video posted by Haracz on TikTok. While running a kitchen without knives seems impossible, Haracz stated that the famous fast-food establishment, which prizes efficiency, receives ingredients like tomatoes and onions prepped and ready to go.

Haracz went on to say that the restaurant also utilizes special tools for opening packages or chopping lemon wedges. According to a Prince Castle catalog for McDonald's, many of these items are included in the Smallwares section. For example, the Citrus Saber is used to create "uniform and attractive wedges" easily and efficiently. If an employee was tasked with cutting lemons on their own, the process would take longer, and the resulting wedges would probably vary greatly in size and shape.