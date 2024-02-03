Swap Whiskey For Mezcal To Give Your Sour Cocktail A Smoky Twist

Whether it's time for a Friday evening wind down or a night out with the girls, an occasional boozy beverage is a fun and refreshing way to shake off the stress of the work week. From tall glasses of red wine to dirty martinis, it seems like there are a million and one libations to choose from. Although we'll try them all, one of our favorite cocktails is a classic whiskey sour. With its warming, caramel undertones and vibrant, tart accents, the whiskey sour is a unique cocktail that successfully marries two unsuspecting yet synergistic flavors. But because we're adventurous foodies and bold drinkers, we occasionally like to jazz things up by swapping whiskey for mezcal.

Mezcal is known for its smoky character, which invites a layer of intrigue to the cocktail for a more intense and intriguing flavor profile that appeals to those who enjoy spirits with a hint of campfire appeal. While whiskey and mezcal both flaunt a warming effect, mezcal's warmth is derived from fire, giving it a sophisticated and elemental taste. In addition to its fiery and smokey base notes, mezcal has peppery, botanical accents that, when combined with a sour mix, culminate in a whiskey sour variation that boasts a complex interplay of flavors.