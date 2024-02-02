The Simple Fix To Thicken Your Butterscotch Sauce Right Up

There's nothing so sweet and delightful as a drizzle of butterscotch sauce on top of an ice cream sundae, or baked into a homemade butterscotch cream pie. But for all the DIY bakers out there, you know how exact your ingredients and timing in baking have to be. So if you're looking to make a butterscotch sauce at home, there's one detail to pay attention to that'll help you make the best, thickest butterscotch sauce possible.

When it comes to making a thick butterscotch sauce, the key to thickening it up is all in the timing. Butterscotch sauce doesn't need much time to thicken when it's cooked at medium heat: only 3 minutes at a simmer. Since it doesn't take much time to cook, keep your eye on the saucepan. It'll just need a little stirring to come together, but stir too much or remove the sauce from the heat too soon and you could get a soupy, liquidy butterscotch sauce.