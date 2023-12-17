Butterscotch Vs Caramel: What's The Difference?

You can add all sorts of substances to your baked goods that will give them a huge flavor boost. The almond flavors of frangipane and marzipan, the creamy richness of a good cheesecake, the sharp yet sweet bite of a lemon square – it's a long, long list. But one dessert ingredient seems to show up as much or more than any other (except maybe chocolate): caramel. This slightly burnt sugar liquid has a rich flavor that makes it a perfect addition to things like candy bars, which is why so many of them use it.

And hey, maybe you know caramel by another name. Butterscotch is the same thing, right? No, it turns out that it is not. While the two are conceptually similar and are made similarly, there's one massive difference between them: The core ingredients involved are entirely different because each uses a different kind of sugar.