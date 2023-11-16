Add Butterscotch To Your Next Batch Of Chocolate Chip Cookies And Thank Us Later

In a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll (via StudyFinds), 62% of participants said that the best-tasting cookies are chocolate chip cookies. In that same survey, 35% of participants agreed that chocolate chip cookies were their favorite flavor of cookies overall. Those rich, chocolatey chunks seem to provide a sufficient amount of flavor for cookie lovers nationwide. However, there is an ingredient that you can add to chocolate chip cookies to give them a more layered flavor profile that will surprise your taste buds.

A sprinkle of salt can take chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level, but have you tried adding butterscotch into your chocolate chip cookies? The next time you're whipping up a batch of chocolate chip cookies, add some butterscotch to your cookie dough and then bake away. What will come out of the oven are cookies with a harmonious combination of flavors and a distinctive taste. Let's take a look at why these flavors enhance one another.