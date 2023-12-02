Upgrade Your Pecan Pie With The Warm Flavors Of Butterscotch

It's hard to imagine anything better than a buttery, nutty, freshly baked pecan pie. With its familiar, chewy corn syrup filling and creamy-crunchy pecans, you have a warming and wonderful treat perfect for fall and winter celebrations — though it doesn't hurt to have on hand any time of year. And while the nostalgic favorite is pretty much perfect all on its own, there is a way to take your slice to another stratosphere: butterscotch.

The molasses-y, sweet, and creamy profiles of butterscotch pairs perfectly with the layers of flavor in your baseline pecan pie, and it's a snap to include this spin in your baking repertoire. By simply melting butterscotch chips and mixing them into your classic pecan pie filling recipe, you bring a subtle sweetness that complements the flavors of the pecans and adds depth (and extra irresistibility) to the whole affair.

Alternatively, you can stick to your classic recipe and simply mix morsels into the filling (in the same way you would make a chocolate chip pecan pie). Or, if you really want to boost your butterscotch, go for both methods, incorporating the melted chips into the filling and stirring more whole chips throughout.