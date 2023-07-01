Cashew Cream Is The Versatile Meal Prep Staple Everyone Needs

A common problem with meal prep is that you might end up eating the same foods on most days. Sure, you could make something different for every meal, but that would be expensive and time-consuming. Additionally, some sauces and other foods taste best when fresh and don't keep well in the freezer. Luckily, that's not the case with cashew cream. This delicious ingredient can be refrigerated or frozen, and its versatility is practically unmatched.

For example, you can add cashew cream to soups or toss it with pasta for extra flavor. Another option is to mix it with lemon juice and fresh or dried herbs to make a creamy salad dressing. Cashew cream is also one of the best substitutes for heavy cream in sauces, frittatas, Creamy Chicken Alfredo, scalloped potatoes, or casseroles. For a quick snack, dip veggie chips into cashew cream mixed with dill and capers.

You can also turn this creamy ingredient into a flavorful vegan spread. Simply combine it with garlic, basil, and nutritional yeast, and then serve it with crackers or toast. Another way to use cashew cream is to stir it into curries for a thicker consistency and a more balanced flavor. Some people incorporate cashew cream into gravies, smoothies, cheesecakes, pancake batter, or ice cream to cut down on meal prep time. With this approach, you won't need to do too much to prepare different sauces, fillings, or dips for different meals.