Cashew Cream Is The Versatile Meal Prep Staple Everyone Needs
Meal prep can be a huge time saver, but for many people, it's not necessarily something that comes easy to them. Plus, it involves a learning curve and can pose challenges for beginner cooks. Even if you avoid the biggest meal prep mistakes, you still might not be satisfied with the outcome. For example, you may realize your meals are repetitive or just plain boring. One solution is to use fresh herbs, bloomed spices, sauces, and other extras, but that requires spending more time in the kitchen. Sometimes, a little creativity is all it takes to make healthier and more flavorful meals. For instance, there's one ingredient you can use as a sauce, dip, salad dressing, icing, or thickening agent: cashew cream, a simple yet versatile dairy substitute that complements sweet and savory dishes alike.
Cashew cream is quick and easy to prepare, has a nutty flavor, and keeps well chilled. It requires just two ingredients: raw cashews and water. Used precisely, its subtle aroma and flavor have the potential to delight your senses and enhance your meals in any number of nuanced ways.
How to elevate your meal prep game with cashew cream
A common problem with meal prep is that you might end up eating the same foods on most days. Sure, you could make something different for every meal, but that would be expensive and time-consuming. Additionally, some sauces and other foods taste best when fresh and don't keep well in the freezer. Luckily, that's not the case with cashew cream. This delicious ingredient can be refrigerated or frozen, and its versatility is practically unmatched.
For example, you can add cashew cream to soups or toss it with pasta for extra flavor. Another option is to mix it with lemon juice and fresh or dried herbs to make a creamy salad dressing. Cashew cream is also one of the best substitutes for heavy cream in sauces, frittatas, Creamy Chicken Alfredo, scalloped potatoes, or casseroles. For a quick snack, dip veggie chips into cashew cream mixed with dill and capers.
You can also turn this creamy ingredient into a flavorful vegan spread. Simply combine it with garlic, basil, and nutritional yeast, and then serve it with crackers or toast. Another way to use cashew cream is to stir it into curries for a thicker consistency and a more balanced flavor. Some people incorporate cashew cream into gravies, smoothies, cheesecakes, pancake batter, or ice cream to cut down on meal prep time. With this approach, you won't need to do too much to prepare different sauces, fillings, or dips for different meals.
Making cashew cream couldn't be easier
To make cashew cream, first soak the nuts in cool water for an hour or longer to soften them up. Drain and rinse the soaked cashews, blend them with water, and transfer the mixture to a jar. Store it in the refrigerator or freezer and use it as needed. The cream will thicken slightly as it chills. If you choose to freeze it, give it a quick blend once defrosted.
Take care to ensure that your emulsion isn't overly dense. America's Test Kitchen warns that because of the nut's starchiness, cashew cream solidifies under high temperatures.
The standard recipe is basic, but you can let your creative juices flow and try new combos. For a richer flavor, add a pinch of salt and use almond or coconut milk instead of water. You may also add a few drops of lemon juice to neutralize the bitterness of cashews, or stir in a clove of crushed garlic for a pungent bite. Nutritional yeast will give it a cheesy flavor, while red pepper flakes will add a spicy kick.
If you plan to use cashew cream in desserts, mix it with sugar, dates, or maple syrup. Add cinnamon, vanilla extract, or nutmeg to enhance its aroma. If you blend the cashews with apple cider vinegar and lemon juice, the mixture will taste similar to sour cream. Alternatively, blend the raw nuts with white miso paste to create that sought-after umami flavor.