If You're Making Vegan Pizza, Say No To Imitation Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vegan cheese substitutes are not what they used to be. Ten or 15 years ago, you were lucky to find even one variety of the shredded, vaguely plasticky stuff that never quite melted properly. Now, it's a different story. It's much easier to find vegan cheese at your grocery store these days, including a variety of different brands, styles, and ingredient bases, designed to suit a wide array of dishes.

But non-dairy cheese alternatives do have their drawbacks. Depending on where you shop, you could have trouble finding the kind you're looking for. They're often unsuitable for people with nut or soy allergies. Truth be told, they can run a little pricey, which for you may defeat the purpose of cooking at home to begin with. But hear us out: Pizza, vegan or not, does not need to have cheese. Some traditional kinds of pizza don't include it at all but are balanced and flavorful enough that it doesn't feel like anything is missing. If you cannot swing your preferred vegan cheese or cannot find one you're happy with, just skip it. You can still have a delicious vegan pizza without it.