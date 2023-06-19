The Vital Ratio To Keep In Mind For Making Fresh Pasta Like A Pro

If you're just starting out on the journey of making fresh pasta dough, there are a lot of things you need to consider. However, possibly none are more important than maintaining the right ratios. Pasta is a remarkably simple food that only uses a few ingredients, and the key to making it correctly is to keep those components in balance.

Whether you're using semolina, all-purpose, or 00, the most important thing is that your flour is matched appropriately with the amount of eggs going into the pasta dough. In the case of eggy pasta, that means you should have 3 parts flour to 2 parts egg being mixed together.

The easiest way to keep track of these ratios is to work in masses. Instead of trying to measure volumes with measuring cups, you should be weighing them out on a scale. For example, if you use 300 grams of flour, you should be using 200 grams of eggs as your starting point. Making pasta takes a lot of practice and instinct to get the final texture just right, but if you start with this ratio, it will at least get you closer to the ideal dough.