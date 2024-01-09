Being Unfamiliar With Your Oven Settings Is A Recipe For Disaster

We've all seen trendy cooking gadgets come and go. And while professional chefs may need to cool it with the air fryer hate, it is understandable why they stand by the tried-and-true oven. An underappreciated classic. There's a reason it's stood the test of time, after all.

The oven can seem like an old, reliable friend. But while we may take our oven for granted, that doesn't mean it's an appliance to be taken lightly. Sure, they're useful, but like any electrical appliance (particularly one where heat is involved), they're going to be potentially dangerous if you handle them incorrectly. In the case of ovens, this isn't merely as simple and obvious as, say, not sticking a fork in the toaster, or allowing your dryer's lint trap to become a fire hazard. There are various settings on an oven, and you have to know how they work, otherwise, you could hurt yourself and others, or damage your home.