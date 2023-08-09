The Reason You Should Never Use A Marinade When Broiling Meat

The broiler is a great option for fast cooking under high heat, especially with meats, such as steak, scallops, and fish. It's a somewhat hands-on method that requires close observation to ensure nothing gets charred or burnt, but it can yield delicious results: crisping up the skin on proteins, causing cheesy toppings to bubble, and getting that last little bit of golden-brown color on veggies. However, one thing you should avoid when cooking with the broiler, especially meat, is marinating. It might seem counterproductive to avoid marinating meat for the broiler, but it's not because of flavor — it's because of safety.

Marinades often contain oil or sugary ingredients that may cause flare-ups during cooking, especially as the hot meat bubbles and spits. To avoid the marinade mistake of sparking an oven fire, only use a light amount of marinade, and mind your ingredients (or blot the excess prior to cooking).