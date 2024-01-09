Chick-Fil-A's New Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade Made Us Feel Like We Were At The Beach

In 2019, the Chick-fil-A customers of Jacksonville, Florida, were the very first to get their hands on the chain's newest libation — the Mango Passion Tea Lemonade. The test trial went so well that Chick-fil-A rolled out the cool refresher nationwide the following summer. Four years later, it's back, now utilizing the simpler name Mango Passion Sunjoy. However, this time around, it's not alone in its quest to quench thirsts. In a press release, Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging, said, "Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy." Those new offerings are Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

Since the new lemonade and ice tea are simply pared down versions of the combined talents of the Mango Passion Sunjoy, the real draw here appears to be the new Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade treat. Made with lemonade (and not with iced tea) and the company's famed Icedream dessert, as well as mango and passion fruit flavors, it almost sounds too good to be real.

Will this new treat be totally tropi-cool, or shall we all say mang-no to this mango dessert? To wash the winter blues away, I headed to my local Chick-fil-A for a taste of the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade to find out. Here are the results of that chew and review.