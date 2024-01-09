Chick-Fil-A's New Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade Made Us Feel Like We Were At The Beach
In 2019, the Chick-fil-A customers of Jacksonville, Florida, were the very first to get their hands on the chain's newest libation — the Mango Passion Tea Lemonade. The test trial went so well that Chick-fil-A rolled out the cool refresher nationwide the following summer. Four years later, it's back, now utilizing the simpler name Mango Passion Sunjoy. However, this time around, it's not alone in its quest to quench thirsts. In a press release, Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging, said, "Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy." Those new offerings are Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.
Since the new lemonade and ice tea are simply pared down versions of the combined talents of the Mango Passion Sunjoy, the real draw here appears to be the new Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade treat. Made with lemonade (and not with iced tea) and the company's famed Icedream dessert, as well as mango and passion fruit flavors, it almost sounds too good to be real.
Will this new treat be totally tropi-cool, or shall we all say mang-no to this mango dessert? To wash the winter blues away, I headed to my local Chick-fil-A for a taste of the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade to find out. Here are the results of that chew and review.
What does Chick-fil-A's Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade taste like?
Popping off the plastic lid of Chick-fil-A's Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade, a pasty, yellowish-white swirl of a dessert substance sits before me. A quick whiff reveals light notes of mango, but I also got an essence of peach as well.
After only a minute, a small amount of the dessert started to melt, but the rest remained quite thick as I stuck my straw in for an initial taste. My immediate impression was that this frosted lemonade was a really tasty milkshake. This treat was certainly made with lemonade, as I saw the employee add it to the mix with my own eyes. However, it didn't seem to have any lemon tartness to emit and be captured by the tongue. That didn't matter for this new item, as the sweet, tangy, and luscious mango and passion fruit flavoring sealed the deal for me. By the time I was 10 loveable sips in, I had actually forgotten that lemonade was even supposed to be a part of this.
What is Chick-fil-A's Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade made of?
The Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade is a combination of Chick-fil-A's lemonade, Icedream dessert, and mango and passion fruit flavoring. The full ingredient list includes: water, milk, sugar, nonfat milk, lemon juice, vegetable glycerine, milkfat, nonfat dry milk, natural flavors (including mango and passion fruit), natural and artificial flavor, mono- and diglycerides, guar gum, carrageenan, corn starch, vegetable juice (for color), cellulose gum, citric acid, beta carotene, sea salt, and sodium phosphate.
This treat only comes in one size and nets 380 calories, 7 grams of total fat, 25 milligrams of cholesterol, 135 milligrams of sodium, 74 grams of total carbohydrates (67 of which are sugars), and 7 grams of protein.
How to order Chick-fil-A's Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade and what it costs
The Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade joins newbies Mango Passion Tea, Mango Passion Lemonade, and the returning Mango Passion Sunjoy for a limited time only, from January 8 through April 6, at participating Chick-fil-A locations across the country, while supplies last. Prices may vary per location, but I paid $6.09 for a Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade at my local Manhattan Chick-fil-A.
The drinks can be ordered in-store, at the register or on a kiosk, or via the drive-thru where available. Advance ordering for pick-up or delivery, where available, can be placed through the Chick-fil-A app or online through the company's website. They are available to purchase anytime Chick-fil-A is open, including breakfast hours.
The frosted lemonade can be found under the "Limited Time Flavor" submenu, or under the "Treats" submenu. There is also a slightly lower-calorie option, called Mango Passion Frosted Diet Lemonade, which uses Chick-fil-A's diet lemonade.
The final verdict
When it comes to its frosted treats, Chick-fil-A has been on a roll, spinning up seasonal winners again and again. As 2023 was coming to a close, the Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee warmed my heart, and as 2024 is just getting going, the Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade is setting up this new year to be quite a delicious one.
For fans who cannot wait until summer for Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake to return, the new Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade is the perfect way to bide the time while it lasts in stores through April. This dessert has total tropical vibes to it, making me think I was back on the beaches of Curaçao. While I really enjoyed my Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade for breakfast, I could easily see myself grabbing one after dinner, not for dessert but as a mixer for rum. In a way, that drink would be like a more palatable version of a piña colada. Cheers to that!