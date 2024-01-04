Chick-Fil-A's Fan-Favorite Mango Passion Sunjoy Is Back Again For 2024

The entire world was challenged in 2020 for lots of reasons. But looking back on that historic time, at least when it comes to fast food offerings, one bright spot was Chick-fil-A's popular Mango Passion Sunjoy. The drink deliciously combined Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade, sweetened iced tea, mango, and passionfruit. Unfortunately, fans didn't have much time to enjoy the tasty drink since it was only sold for a limited period, adding to some of that 2020 disappointment. But thankfully, this is one of the discontinued Chick-fil-A items we will be getting back. The Mango Passion Sunjoy will rise like a phoenix from its Chick-fil-A menu ashes, and it'll be joined by three exciting new flavors.

Chick-fil-A says in a press release that, on January 8, the Mango Passion Sunjoy will make a long-awaited return. Three new drinks will also make a debut: Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade. These beverages will only be available at participating restaurants across the nation while supplies last. So take a peek at the Chick-fil-A app or call the Chick-fil-A restaurants near you to see if they're on the menu. If they are available for dine-in, collection, or delivery where you are, you'll have lots of delicious flavors to enjoy with all four of these refreshing drinks. And Chick-fil-A has even suggested the perfect sandwich to complement any of these beverages.