We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee + Peppermint Iced Coffee And Only Liked One Of Them

The weather outside may not currently be so frightful, but that hasn't stopped anyone — or any company — from breaking out the holiday cheer early, and often. While it's nice to see the Peppermint Chip Milkshake being hand-spun at Chick-fil-A again, it's a case of mixed emotions when it comes to the two new peppermint items the chain just introduced.

For the Peppermint Iced Coffee, the less said about it the better. I didn't want to be this naughty towards this drink, but it left me with no real choice as it wasn't really all that nice. After the bad taste left it left in my mouth, it was a great relief to try the Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee next. This treat was very enjoyable, and certainly a cool one to warm up to. However, with a lack of a strong peppermint taste, I'm not so sure the treats make the season any merrier. Still, the Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee wouldn't be out of place in any season, so we should cheer for it being here now.

Maybe next year Chick-fil-A can punch up its holiday spirit and add a straw that both looks and tastes like a peppermint candy cane. Is it too early to ask Santa about gifts for 2024?