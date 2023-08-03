I Went To Curaçao And These Are The Foods And Drinks You Can't Miss

Ever dream of enjoying a Caribbean vacation with a bright blue drink in hand that matches the calm clear waters your feet are in? Well, I've got just the island to cure your blues, and its name is supposedly derived from the Portuguese word for healing or perhaps heart — Curaçao. With temperatures never dipping below the mid-70s, and direct flights from New York, Miami, and Amsterdam, this island paradise is still being discovered by sun lovers everywhere and has never been more within reach.

With a mix of diverse cultures from its past and present, from the native Arawak people, Spanish and Dutch colonizers, and the influx of North and South American tourists ever since, Curaçao is a cornucopia of languages, art, music, and perhaps most satisfyingly, cuisine. As an island that maxes out at 75 minutes to transverse by car, Curaçao is loaded with an embarrassment of rich dishes, keen beachy snacks, and colorful tropical drinks that are all beyond super dushi (aka "very tasty").

I recently descended upon Curaçao and overindulged in fun in the sun, and in yum. The tan may have already long worn off, but the memories never will, especially all the fine foods and drinks that I cannot stop thinking about, and you cannot miss. Bon bini (welcome), my friends, and let me tell you all about them. I hope you're not reading this on an empty stomach!