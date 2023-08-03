I Went To Curaçao And These Are The Foods And Drinks You Can't Miss
Ever dream of enjoying a Caribbean vacation with a bright blue drink in hand that matches the calm clear waters your feet are in? Well, I've got just the island to cure your blues, and its name is supposedly derived from the Portuguese word for healing or perhaps heart — Curaçao. With temperatures never dipping below the mid-70s, and direct flights from New York, Miami, and Amsterdam, this island paradise is still being discovered by sun lovers everywhere and has never been more within reach.
With a mix of diverse cultures from its past and present, from the native Arawak people, Spanish and Dutch colonizers, and the influx of North and South American tourists ever since, Curaçao is a cornucopia of languages, art, music, and perhaps most satisfyingly, cuisine. As an island that maxes out at 75 minutes to transverse by car, Curaçao is loaded with an embarrassment of rich dishes, keen beachy snacks, and colorful tropical drinks that are all beyond super dushi (aka "very tasty").
I recently descended upon Curaçao and overindulged in fun in the sun, and in yum. The tan may have already long worn off, but the memories never will, especially all the fine foods and drinks that I cannot stop thinking about, and you cannot miss. Bon bini (welcome), my friends, and let me tell you all about them. I hope you're not reading this on an empty stomach!
7UP Mojito
One of the beauties of traveling abroad is trying soft drinks that aren't readily available back home (although the usual ones can still be found, especially at imports such as McDonald's, KFC, and Wendy's). Restaurants may offer some localized and regional sodas, and even ones from other countries not close to your own, but for full variety, I always hit up a grocery store, and the larger the supermarket the better.
On one of my few trips to a grocery store, I picked up two green cans that struck my fancy — Fanta Exotic and 7Up Mojito. The former was a bit too exotic of a fruit flavor for my personal tastes, but this lemon and mint-tinged 7Up was a refreshing delight to down while soaking up rays. While not an actual product of Curaçao, this import from PepsiCo France is unfortunately alcohol-free but is ready to be served with a healthy pour of rum to make an actual mojito. Make this 7Up yours, wherever you can find it. À votre santé!
Fruit from the The Floating Market
No trip to Curaçao is complete without a walk around its most populous city and capital — Willemstad. Vibrant hues of pastel colors not only adorn the Dutch-inspired architecture but welcomed me everywhere I turned in the waterfront Punda area. After crossing the pontoon Queen Emma Bridge and visiting the oldest surviving synagogue in the Americas (complete with sandy floors), Mikvé Israël-Emanuel, I stopped by the famed Floating Market to take a peek at the array of fresh tropical fruits and vegetables, as well as fish, spices, artwork, and gifts.
The Floating Market is more land stationary than its seaworthy name would suggest, but Venezuelans sail north to Curaçao to anchor their boats and set up shop against the banks of the still St. Anna Bay. Stall after stall I was welcomed to a kaleidoscope of fruits and vegetables that ran the entire spectrum of the rainbow, in all shapes, sizes, and wondrous textures. While language can be a barrier with the merchants, the mouth wants what the mouth wants, so pointing to what one's heart desires is the easiest path to enjoyment. While the Floating Market was more of an experience than a food fantasy, I still really enjoyed the bananas I bought, and of course passion fruit, which is a must-scoop and slurp for visiting any Caribbean island on vacation.
Açaí bowls from Bliss the Berry
Perched above the tranquil, trendy, and must-visit Mambo Beach, on a wooden covered terrace, Bliss the Berry has been a bright way to start one's day since late 2021. It also works well as a place to smooth-ie out an afternoon when a timeout from the heat is needed. Take a seat and throw some shade at the real draw here — heart-shaped Açaí bowls, which are rather Instagram-worthy.
Great care and artistry are put into the layout of each Açaí bowl made by Bliss the Berry, and they back up its appearance by being utterly delectable. I ordered the cannot go wrong "Bliss the Açaí" bowl, loaded up with Açaí (from the not-so-far-away Amazon rainforest), banana, blueberries, homemade granola, and coconut rasp, with a solid iced coffee that set me off to the beach with a smile. Loving the atmosphere and food, I later returned for a slice of moist banana bread, but regret I didn't get to try the rest their menu has to offer, including savory "Bliss" items like sandwiches, wraps, burgers, and salads.
With a limited amount of table space, reservations are recommended, and like with a lot of popular restaurants, can be had by phone or even easier by messaging with WhatsApp. Everything can also be made to go, but regrettably do not come with the signature heart-shaped bowls.
Pizza from Pizza Mare
When not in America or Italy, it doesn't really pay to have pizza anywhere else, but I strongly believe that pizza is pizza, not matter how good or bad it is. With a finicky 3-year-old in tow who eats only a dozen things, pizza remains a tried and true fallback option for meals. When scrambling for lunch options one day for the youngin', I took a chance on a pizza place that's on the opposite end of the Mambo Beach terrace from Bliss the Berry — Pizza Mare.
What started out as a lunch lifeline turned into a must-have for the next few days spent at Mambo Beach, and for the adults too. Every day, my kid and I would countdown the minutes until they opened at noon to order one of their moderately sized, eight-sliced cheese or pepperoni pies for the lunch special price of only $12. In short order, they were in my hands, and with the beach a staircase away, it was quickly in our mouths. In most circumstances and climates, pizzas are quick to lose their pizazz, but since Curaçao is constantly warm, your pizza has no chance of going cold.
Cheese
It goes without saying that Dutch cheeses are awesome. You don't need to go to the Netherlands to learn this, or even go much further than your local supermarket to grab a bit of Gouda or Edam. But, when in Rome... er, um Curaçao, eat the cheeses they import from their Dutch compadres. Large grocery stores like Centrum, Van den Tweel, or Carrefour offer an incredible variety of Gouda and Edam in wheels, blocks, hunks, slices, and giant tubs of the shredded variety.
Cubes of cheese made for an excellent snack, but the shredded Gouda was a revelation for breakfast when scrambled up with some eggs (which, like in many counties outside of America, are not refrigerated at grocery stores). There wasn't much time for some (VRBO) home cooking, but if I ever make it back to the island, I'd like to try the traditional dish born out of colonialism in Curaçao and the neighboring island Aruba — Keshi Yena. Keshi Yena is Papiamento for "stuffed cheese," and stuffed inside the cheesy surroundings of Edam or Gouda are chicken or beef, veggies, spices, and anything and everything from olives to even raisins.
Any drink with Blue Curaçao in it
To many, the name "Curaçao" isn't related to a country, but a blue liqueur additive to top off tropical alcoholic drinks, like a Blue Jasmine. A trip to Curaçao isn't really complete without a blue drink!
The liqueur's origins began when Spanish settlers in Curaçao planted Valencia oranges in the early 16th century. The climate was unkind to the oranges and they grew into a bitter, inedible green fruit called Lahara. Their peels proved to be rather appealing though, and when dried, the oil was made into a sweet liqueur.
There are many distillers who make Blue Curaçao, but I opted for the ornately labeled, tower-shaped "Classic" one made by Leáñez Wines & Liquors. On its own, it tasted like acceptable orange NyQuil, but when mixed into a drink, it works magic akin to triple sec. Blue Curaçao mixes well with rum, vodka, gin, tequila, a variety of other fruit juices like lime, pineapple, and coconut, and mixers like tonic, soda, or Sprite. If you can't make your own concoction, every bar in Curaçao has a house specialty cocktail that will surely cure the blues by simply being blue.
If time allows, stop by for a visit and tour of the Curaçao Liqueur Distillery at Landhuis Chobolobo. The 19th-century mansion offers up a full history of the liqueur, and naturally, tastings too.
French Fries with Fritessaus
There are many things you probably didn't know about French fries, like they may actually be Belgian in origin, or that we should thank Thomas Jefferson for introducing them to America. America's fries can be thick or thin, but the golden brown standard has been those cooked up by McDonald's, which pair perfectly with ketchup. However, if you're ever in a McDonald's in Amsterdam, you'd be more at home slathering them up in fritessaus, the Dutch dipping sauce of choice.
The same is true in Curaçao, as fritessaus is commonly delivered as an accompaniment to a side of fries. I ordered them early and often, and often and early. While commonly just thought of as mayonnaise, fritessaus is next-level mayo, blended with Dijon mustard, lemon juice, white vinegar, and sometimes with chopped capers or anchovies. The creamy smooth result is actually lower in fat than mayonnaise and compliments the Dutch style "friets," which are equal parts doughy and crispy.
Beef Tenderloin wrap from De Dames
So little time, so few meals, but I'm glad I found myself in a place and time to pass the modern-looking Promenade Shopping Mall, which the lovely restaurant De Dames has called home since 2012. I didn't need a full meal, but simply just an afternoon bite to tide me over until dinner. Perusing over the menu with options galore, including tacos, sandwiches, and salads, I zeroed in and settled on the beef tenderloin wrap.
When I unwrapped my wrap, I got way more than I bargained for. Why? Because after I chowed down on this beautiful mess, pairing juicy beef bites with feta cheese, mushrooms, red onions, red peppers, and jalapeño aioli, rolled up in a healthy-looking green tortilla, all I wanted was 10 more of them. If I ever return to Curaçao, I've already promised myself a return to De Dames, and I already have circled the next wraps I want to chow down on — Chicken Caesar, Shrimp with bacon, or the Super Burrito, which seems to include everything De Dames has in its kitchen.
Stroopwafles
Ever since I first visited the Netherlands back in 1998, there was one smart cookie I yearned for the moment I left its borders, and prayed and prayed it was sold statewide — stroopwafles. Sadly, America wasn't quite ready back then for the coffee topper Dutch treat that's acceptable to eat morning, noon, or night — or even at 3 in the morning. Eventually, America would wake up to the sticky, gooey, chewy phenomenon where thin, toasted waffles hold together caramel, cinnamon, and vanilla in a chewy sensation, as it can now be found at Trader Joe's, a click away on Amazon, or even on United Airlines.
The only thing better than a packaged stroopwafel is one that is made fresh. Since America isn't exactly primetime ready for such an output, the Netherlands and its island outposts are our only hope. The ones I came upon were made within a small and low-key coffee shop that was neighbors with the swimwear store it shares a name with — Beach Culture. My eyes lit up as I watched the young man who worked both stores run back to the coffee shop to flatten my treat with his waffle iron press and handed it to me piping hot. One heavenly bite in, and I told the gentleman that if I worked here, I'd eat millions of them. He suggested that he has grown sick of them, but I think that's a mission impossible I'd love to take on.
Ceviche
Besides tropical drinks and fresh fruits, when one thinks of island cuisine, seafood is quick on the brain. When in Latin America, one of the best ways to enjoy it is in the wonderfully wet way the Peruvians do for their National dish — ceviche. Raw seafood and cured fishes coldly and boldly go quite well together with diced veggies and many touches of citrus.
Ceviche was ever-present on the menus of restaurants I went to, including MosaCaña Bar & Kitchen, but one would be hard-pressed to find more delicious options, coupled with serene scenic beauty than what Ceviche 91 Gastrobar has to offer. Located on the upper floors of the former 19th-century Rif Fort, Ceviche 91 has an excellent bird eye view of St. Anna Bay, especially at sunset.
Unfortunately, Ceviche 91 doesn't have 91 ceviches to choose from, but one will have trouble deciding from just their dozen-plus options. Based on the recommendations of our waitress, we went with the house named Trio, which included the Peruvian ceviche (white fish and Peruvian cancha corn nuts), Rompe colchón ceviche (octopus, shrimp, mussels, calamari), and the Passion fruit ceviche (white fish and of course passion fruit). All were so mouthwateringly delicious that when all that was left behind was the juice, it was worth slurping it straight out of the martini-esque glasses they were served out of. The Rompe colchón's residue in particular would make for a great base for a Bloody Mary.
Kome
One of the most key decisions to plan for in advance of arrival (besides remembering to pack your passport) is to figure out your dinner plans for the first night. The less thinking you have to do when you arrive, unpack and acclimate, the better. I ended up choosing wisely for a dinner spot in Kome. Situated a little further back from the touristy area of downtown Willemstad, Kome offers two floors of comfort and comfort food sure to please any discernible palate.
My odd party of 11 were seated in the more relaxed upstairs rafters, at a long table with lovely views of the boutique hotels across the street, and the airy open structure of Kome's innards. Groups are perfect for ordering a lot of apps and sides for sharing, and sharing we did. We all really liked the octopus a la plancha, Brussels sprouts with lemongrass-honey syrup, and funchi fries, which are essentially soft cornmeal fritter sticks. For mains, standouts included super crispy chicken over waffles, some truly truffled mac-n-cheese, and smoked beef brisket with mashed potatoes that were so fluffy they almost upstaged the meat.
Fresh and fruity cocktails are ordered tall here, but I chose to have a nice pint of Pete's Porter, one of several in-house craft brews on tap. It all added up to a very satisfying first night out, doubling as an introduction to a most excellent vacation to come. I'd definitely Kome-again, and try to hit up the Tapas Wednesdays or its hearty-sounding Saturday Brunch.
Fried fish
Due west from the mild hustle and bustle of Willemstad's center is a quiet inlet that runs parallel to a canal. On John F. Kennedy Boulevard, pull up to the ramshackle shack with the name "Purunchi" displayed on three signs. This welcoming-looking structure, hovering just above the water, is where fishermen return with freshly-caught fish ready to be fried. Walk through Kas di Piskado Purunchi's tiny kitchen brimming with activity, and hunker down at a table out back that's just out of the sun's reach. This casual dining area is where I snapped to the red snapper (piska kora) option and then tried to figure out what I enjoyed more — the whole fish or the whole spirit of the place.
Later in the week, after feeding sea turtles up north in the further reaches and beaches of Curaçao, it was time to feed me, and I popped a squat at the Playa Forti restaurant in Sabana Westpunt. With sea in the eyes, it was also seafood on the brain... again. I couldn't keep away from a second helping of fried red snapper, which was also served here with a salsa-like sauce, tostones, and a small side salad. While not exactly dinner theater, there was some theatrics on hand as guests can watch as adventurous divers take a plunge right off the cliff next to your tables. To heck with rooms with a view, and to heaven with food with a view!
Pannenkoeken and Poffertjes
Stroopwafels aside, the truest Dutch treats of them all are Dutch-style pancakes (not to be confused with a Dutch baby), in their many sweet and savory forms. While the names may be hard to spell or pronounce, it is certainly worth remembering what Pannenkoeken and Poffertjes are, as one nibble of either and you'll have been once bitten, forever smitten. Pannenkoeken are 12-inch-ish, flat, and circular crepes that work as a canvas for whatever toppings you desire to put on them. Fruit, chocolate, and whipped cream will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth, or you can think of it as more of an omelet, and scramble it with eggs, cheese, and any breakfast meat.
Having been a well-seasoned pannenkoeken eater in Amsterdam, when I hit up Willemstad's Pancake Sensation restaurant I decided to go bold with my toppings. The savory combo "Shawarma Sizzle" with chicken, onions, lettuce, and garlic sauce spoke to me, and after I downed it with relish (not actual relish), I spoke to it and told it that I was in love.
I made sure to leave room for poffertjes, which are fantastically fluffy, silver dollar pancakes, coated in powdered sugar. From there, I stooped to a new sugar high, as I generously covered them in the Dutch syrup that goes by the amazing name of stroop, and another dash of powdered sugar. It's vacation time, right?
Anything and everything at MosaCaña Bar & Kitchen
I've saved the best for last and on my trip, dinner at Willemstad's incredible Latin and Caribbean fusion bar and restaurant MosaCaña Bar was the very definition of a perfect last supper. As my dinner party crew passed by the charming outdoor patio dining area, we were luckily seated in an indoor room overflowing with air conditioning, jamming tunes, the sound of drinks being dramatically shaken and not stirred, and a vibe so cool I wish I could have bottled it.
I thought we were in for trouble when I asked our waiter what he recommended and instead of pointing out specifics, he said everything. Turns out, he wasn't lying. Every single thing we ordered was excellent. So much so that I was complimented by members of my party for finding this place (thank you internet research). We ordered so many things, but standouts among the standouts include the fried cauliflower, fried calamari, burrata with pickled watermelon, ceviche (duh), fish tacos, and Korean corn-fed chicken. There wasn't much room in the tank after all the courses, but thankfully we found some space for their lusty, sugar-dusted churros with salted dulce de leche.
As dinner was wrapping up, I not only knew that this had to be one of the best restaurants in all of Curaçao, but one of the best restaurants I've ever been to, period. Masha danke (many thanks) Curaçao. Until we meat again.