Need To Separate Stuck-Together Marshmallows? Use Cornstarch

Have you ever bought a fresh bag of marshmallows but discovered many are frustratingly stuck together? It can happen to even the best marshmallow brands. If you've wondered why this happens, it's actually pretty simple. Marshmallows are tasty and sweet because of the delicious amounts of sugar they contain. However, that sugar can easily absorb moisture from the air, which creates a sticky coating on the marshmallows that makes them adhere to each other. It can be tricky trying to separate sticky marshmallows while keeping them structurally intact. Thankfully, there's a simple solution: Just use cornstarch.

When you coat sticky marshmallows with cornstarch, the absorbent properties of cornstarch allow it to soak up the moisture on those fluffy pillows of deliciousness. As a result, the marshmallows will dry and begin to separate from each other. Even if they don't all come apart, the few that remain stuck together can be easily and smoothly separated by gently pulling them apart. Coating the marshmallows with cornstarch to unstick them is also a simple and quick process.