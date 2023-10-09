14 Scrambled Egg Hacks That Will Change Your Life

There are fewer dishes that are more versatile than scrambled eggs. This meal can be cooked and eaten at any time of the day and is protein-rich, satisfying, and delicious. But it's only going to taste good if it's made right, and scrambled eggs are surprisingly easy to mess up. Overcooking them even slightly can cause them to become dry and rubbery, and using too high a heat can result in them scorching. Whisking them too early, meanwhile, can prompt them to end up flat and airless, and seasoning them too soon can leave them sloppy.

‌To add to this, scrambled eggs are also one of those dishes that we tend to fall into habits with. As a staple meal that almost anyone can make, it's easy to stick with the method we learned the first time we made it and not deviate from it. So, how do we avoid some of the most common mistakes out there while simultaneously learning new methods to make next-level scrambled eggs? Luckily, all it takes are a few simple hacks to spruce up your eggs without any significant additional effort.