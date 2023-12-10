Cornstarch Is The Secret Ingredient For Light And Crispy Waffles

One of the tastiest ways to start the day is with a batch of steaming hot, homemade waffles. They're both sweet and hearty so they satisfy your hunger as well as your morning sweet tooth while packing a punch of energy to get everybody going. But they are a bit of work and you want that work to pay off with the perfect waffles that are light and fluffy on the inside and just the right amount of crispy on the outside. Fortunately, a little bit of cornstarch can go a long way toward the perfect texture throughout. Never end up with mushy waffles again.

Why cornstarch? The key to this ingredient is in the amount of amylose the starch has. Whereas wheat starch contains only about 20 percent, cornstarch can include up to 28 percent. Since amylose is the component of the starch that helps grains crystalize, the higher amount of it in cornstarch means waffles made with it will get crispier than those that rely on wheat flour alone. As for why it will keep those same waffles from getting soggy... well, cornstarch does an amazing job of soaking up moisture.