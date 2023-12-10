Cornstarch Is The Secret Ingredient For Light And Crispy Waffles
One of the tastiest ways to start the day is with a batch of steaming hot, homemade waffles. They're both sweet and hearty so they satisfy your hunger as well as your morning sweet tooth while packing a punch of energy to get everybody going. But they are a bit of work and you want that work to pay off with the perfect waffles that are light and fluffy on the inside and just the right amount of crispy on the outside. Fortunately, a little bit of cornstarch can go a long way toward the perfect texture throughout. Never end up with mushy waffles again.
Why cornstarch? The key to this ingredient is in the amount of amylose the starch has. Whereas wheat starch contains only about 20 percent, cornstarch can include up to 28 percent. Since amylose is the component of the starch that helps grains crystalize, the higher amount of it in cornstarch means waffles made with it will get crispier than those that rely on wheat flour alone. As for why it will keep those same waffles from getting soggy... well, cornstarch does an amazing job of soaking up moisture.
Add cornstarch directly to all types of waffle batter
You probably already know that a little bit of cornstarch in your fried chicken coating will go a long way toward crispy drumsticks, so why not take advantage of those same properties when making waffles? Of course, you won't be coating your breakfast goodies in the starch. Rather, it will need to go directly into the batter. Between a quarter and half of a cup will do, depending on how big of a batch you are making.
Cornstarch is the key ingredient for the perfect ratio of fluffy interior and crispy exterior whether you are making Belgian waffles or the thinner kind that are more common in the U.S. It will also work with buttermilk waffles. And it's even the secret weapon for vegans who skip the eggs and dairy altogether. So whatever type of waffles you're making, don't forget the cornstarch. It won't affect the taste, but it will make all of the difference when it comes to texture.
More tips for light, crispy waffles
The last thing you want is dense, heavy waffles, or waffles that have crossed the line from crispy to crunchy all the way through. There are a few common mistakes you'll want to avoid when making waffles that even cornstarch cannot fix. When making the batter, you only want to mix it long enough to combine all of the ingredients. Overmixing will result in heavy, cement-like batter — not the light, pillowy texture you're after.
It's also super important to preheat your waffle iron — and allow it to reheat in between waffles if it has cooled down. A nice hot iron will cook the waffles quickly, creating that perfect texture throughout. A longer cooking time from a less-than-hot surface, on the other hand, will result in overly crunchy waffles. And that's definitely not what you're going for.
Another big mistake happens when ignoring whether or not your batter needs to rest. While some leavening agents are meant for batter that is best used right away, if you're using yeast it may need to rest overnight. So be sure to follow directions for proofing yeast if you're using it. And don't forget to add the secret ingredient — once you try cornstarch in your waffle mix you won't want to make it any other way.