How To Thaw Frozen Marshmallows To Keep Them Fluffy And Delicious
We've all had that forgotten bag of open marshmallows in our pantry, gone stale before we can manage to finish them. While sealing marshmallows in an airtight container can help, inevitably these fragile treats will go stale at some point before you can toast them. But you can get a little more longevity out of marshmallows the same way you would save any food that has a propensity for going bad quickly: Stick them in the freezer.
Freezing marshmallows ensures freshness for far longer — in some cases, up to a year. Just be sure to thaw them properly so they retain their springiness. What's the best way to bring them back to temp? Put them in the fridge overnight to defrost them slowly, and keep them sealed airtight so no moisture gets in. You can also use them directly from frozen, depending on the application. (You won't taste the difference.)
Freeze for freshness
While stale marshmallows aren't unsafe to eat (the sugar in marshmallows helps them keep for a long time), they're not exactly pleasant, either. Once the seal of a bag is broken, air begins affecting the texture of the marshmallows.
The interior structure of these treats is like a sponge, and when moisture gets into that sponge of sucrose, it begins to deflate and deteriorate the texture, causing stickiness. Dry air can also dry the marshmallows out, causing staleness. Marshmallows in a poorly sealed bag can go bad in as little as one to three days. That's hardly enough time to take down a whole bag, no matter how many s'mores you plan on eating.
Freezing marshmallows is simple — there's no fancy preparation needed. Simply put the marshmallows in a sealable freezer bag, press all the air out, and put them in the freezer. The cornstarch dusting on the mallows will keep them from sticking together, so there's no need to worry about clumping.
Already stale? Try these tips
If your marshmallows have already gone stale, freezing them won't fix the problem. You'll need to be sure you get yours into storage before the air has had a chance to do a number on them. Don't fret, though. There are a few ways to save marshmallows from the trash can and revive them to their former fluffy glory.
For marshmallows that have become overly sticky, put them in a container with a sprinkling of confectioner's sugar and shake. The sugar will coat the marshmallows and preserve their shape (and keep them from clumping together).
If your marshmallows have gone a bit hard and dry, try putting them in an airtight container with a slice of bread for a day or two. The bread's moisture will help to resuscitate stale marshmallows over time (just be sure to swap out the bread regularly to avoid mold).