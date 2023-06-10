How To Thaw Frozen Marshmallows To Keep Them Fluffy And Delicious

We've all had that forgotten bag of open marshmallows in our pantry, gone stale before we can manage to finish them. While sealing marshmallows in an airtight container can help, inevitably these fragile treats will go stale at some point before you can toast them. But you can get a little more longevity out of marshmallows the same way you would save any food that has a propensity for going bad quickly: Stick them in the freezer.

Freezing marshmallows ensures freshness for far longer — in some cases, up to a year. Just be sure to thaw them properly so they retain their springiness. What's the best way to bring them back to temp? Put them in the fridge overnight to defrost them slowly, and keep them sealed airtight so no moisture gets in. You can also use them directly from frozen, depending on the application. (You won't taste the difference.)