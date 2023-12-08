Can You Freeze Liquid Coffee Creamer?

Having liquid coffee creamer on hand is a great way to cut down on prep time for your morning cup of joe. Rather than mixing in milk, sugar, and flavorings separately, the creamer combines all three into one convenient liquid that you can pour right into your freshly brewed cup of coffee.

When your bottle is rapidly approaching the expiration date, however, you may want to take measures to preserve it. Fortunately, coffee creamer can be frozen. Once frozen, the creamer will stay good for around four to six months, so be sure to note the date of freezing when you're ready to store it.

Although freezing the creamer can help prolong the amount of time it can be used, you should still pay attention to freshness, especially after the expiration date. If you have any doubts about the quality of the creamer, there are a few ways to test it to see if it's gone bad. The most obvious will be the smell. You can also give the creamer a little taste test before pouring it into your coffee. If the creamer tastes or smells rotten, or if mold is visible in the liquid, the entire batch should be disposed of.

If you opt to freeze the coffee creamer, you can stock up and keep your favorite seasonal-flavored coffee creamer around a little longer. Or, you can use this method to prevent a bulk-sized carton from going bad too soon.