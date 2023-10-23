The Genius Hack That Makes Opening Sealed Coffee Creamer A Breeze

If you are a regular coffee drinker, then you might keep some kind of coffee creamer in your fridge at all times. While there are coffee purists who believe you should take your coffee black, can anyone really be faulted for wanting to start their day off with a little yummy sweetness –- especially when creamers come in such fun flavors like Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup? However, one problem with those large bottles of coffee creamer is that they can be annoying to open. Especially when they come with that hard-to-grab tin foil freshness seal on top. Luckily, there's an easy hack that can solve this problem. In fact, opening your average bottle of coffee creamer doesn't require any special tools or utensils. All you need is the lid to immediately gain access to the precious creamer within.

In a TikTok titled "Been drinking coffee since I was 17 and I learned this last week," the trick is demonstrated on a Coffee Mate bottle. However, it should also work on creamers from almost any brand as long as they are packaged in a similar style. So, how do you do it?