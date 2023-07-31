You Can Make A Delicious And Easy Ice Cream With Coffee Creamer

Ice cream is one of those desserts that almost every foodie can appreciate. What's not to like? The rich combination of heavy cream, sugar, and whole milk mixed into an icy confection is sure to please any palate. While dairy-free alternatives have become popular over the years, so have recipes with unique substitutions. If you're a fan of creative ice cream concoctions, you might already know that TikTok is responsible for cottage cheese ice cream. If not, you may have been too busy enjoying another bowl of banana "nice" cream, which is essentially just frozen bananas blended to mirror an ice cream alternative.

Whether you like deviations from traditional dairy ice cream for health or variety, there is yet another food you can turn into a frozen bowl of creamy goodness. Liquid coffee creamer just got assigned another use besides sweetening up your morning cup of joe. As it turns out, coffee creamer may be the perfect ingredient to turn into a delicious bowl of ice cream simply for its all-in-one convenience. With traditional ice cream, you need a handful of ingredients to result in a creamy dessert. But with only your favorite liquid creamer, plastic storage bags, salt, and ice, you can make another variety of this frozen confection in no time.

Before we get into some important factors to consider when making this simple frozen treat, let's reveal the step-by-step process of making coffee creamer ice cream.