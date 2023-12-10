Unique Items You Can Find At The Costco Food Court In France

In the Reddit thread listing the Paris Costco's impressive food court offerings, many people lamented the presence of the roast beef sandwich in American locations. While the sandwich seems appealing in theory, reviews of Costco roast beef on Reddit were not quite glowing. In fact, many people were downright appalled.

"Just had one of these and it was honestly atrocious," stated one commenter, while another posited, "I'm not sure if the company is trolling us or not. It was ok at best." One person even took the time to break down what made the sandwich so lackluster, concluding, "Too much bread; too little meat. Not a fan of mustard on roast beef." While the sandwich itself ruffled quite a few feathers, the $9.99 price tag was even more egregious.

The disappointment of Costco's roast beef sandwich begs the question: Why are the chain's American food court offerings so limited? While Costco has never given an official explanation of how it decides which food court items to offer, some believe that changes during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the store paring back its food court selection. Whether or not that's the case, it's a little disheartening to know that French Costco shoppers are enjoying BBQ pizza and fries while American members must subsist on unappealing roast beef sandwiches and lackluster chicken bakes.