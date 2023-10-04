Costco May Already Be Discontinuing Its Roast Beef Sandwich, According To Reddit

When Costco first released its roast beef sandwich in February as a new addition to the beloved food court menu, fans of the wholesaler on Reddit weren't particularly thrilled — and it was especially the $10 price point that caused the backlash. For many shoppers who value Costco for its low prices and inflation-proof hot dogs, the large (and comparatively overpriced) food court sandwich felt like a turn in the wrong direction. And now, according to a rumor on Reddit, it seems that the Costco roast beef sandwich may already be close to the end of its run, less than a year after first hitting the food court menu.

According to a self-identified Costco employee on Reddit poster on the Costco forum of Reddit, the reason behind the possible discontinuation of the sandwich is "more than likely due to poor sales." For many, this news came as no surprise, with other commenters chiming in that the release of the sandwich "felt like market research" and "an experiment to see if people would pay that much."