The Costco Hack That Lets You Skip The Long Food Court Line

No shopping trip to Costco would be complete without stopping by the food court for a tasty hot dog or slice of pizza afterwards. Because most members of the warehouse retail chain are downright obsessed with the food court offerings, the lines can get a bit unwieldy. In this case, you can order and pay for food while you're paying for your groceries at the checkout. Doing so enables you to skip the food court line and enjoy your post-shopping treat much sooner than you would normally.

Once you've checked out and paid for your groceries, head over to the food court with your receipt in hand. Present the receipt to the food court staff, who will then procure your order. While you may need to wait a bit for your order to be ready, you'll still save lots of time when you consider how busy the food court can get, especially during certain times of the day. And if you're a fan of the chain's iconic pizza, there's another helpful hack you can employ.