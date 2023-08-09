The Reason You Should Always Grind Your Meat While It's Cold

The best way to keep ground meat from becoming a mess is to make sure everything involved in the process has been chilled before grinding. This starts with your equipment. Put all of the grinder parts, especially the metal parts, directly into your freezer about an hour before you plan to grind.

Put your cubed meat in the freezer for a short period of time as well; this will help to ensure that the meat heats up as little as possible during grinding and will maintain its texture even as it passes through the machine. Otherwise, you may end up with sticky meat paste gumming up the works, making it difficult to grind, clean, and handle the processed meat for packaging. This is especially true if you need to pass the meat through the grinder multiple times for a finer grind.

Another reason to keep the meat cold? If the fat heats up, it will begin to melt its way into the meat, changing the texture and even the flavor of the ground meat permanently. Even re-refrigerating or re-freezing won't help at this point, so try not to let that fat melt if you can help it.